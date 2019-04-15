Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COPPER MINE: The Australian operation of German mining company Sons of Bavaria is assessing core samples ahead of extracting copper in the Ewingar area of Northern NSW.
COPPER MINE: The Australian operation of German mining company Sons of Bavaria is assessing core samples ahead of extracting copper in the Ewingar area of Northern NSW. Costillo Copper
News

German company progresses plans for new copper mine

Alison Paterson
by
15th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS for a copper mine south of Casino are still in the pipeline, with a German-based mining company now assessing core samples taken from the site.

Director of global communication with Sons of Bavaria Investment Australia, Ulrich Wallrodt, said core sample results at the area south-west of Casino, near Ewingar, were being analysed.

Speaking from the company's Mullumbimby office, Mr Wallrodt confirmed SBI's head office has been granted an exploration licence to mine for copper in the Ewingar region.

"There were some positive results but it is still very early as to what happens further," he said.

"At the moment we need to have further investigations and some deeper scans."

On Sunday a public meeting was held at Ewingar Hall to give local residents the chance to discuss and get more information about the current copper mining situation.

A social media post from the group said: "We are talking open cut mining on the range along the Clarence and Mann rivers."

However, Mr Wallrodt said the process by which SBI would mine the copper was still being discussed.

"It is too early to talk about the open cut mining, there are some alternatives," he said.

Mr Wallrodt said his company had not been invited to the protest meeting held at Ewingar.

"There was no invitation or contact from them," he said.

It is understood that SBI exploration is at an early stage, although several copper, zinc, silver and gold prospects have been identified by early mining and past explorers.

More Stories

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    premium_icon The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    Crime The FBI had been hunting for Lee Barnett for 20 years. Here she reveals the stunning moment police uncovered her secret life in Queensland.

    Palmer agrees to pay workers

    premium_icon Palmer agrees to pay workers

    News Mr Palmer’s political party is contesting a number of seats

    Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

    premium_icon Two people charged after alleged property offences in Gympie

    News The pair will face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information