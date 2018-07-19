MONTHS after dumping her dismembered partner George Gerbic's torso beside a road, Lindy Yvonne Williams seemed "happy”, a court has been told.

The Sunshine Coast woman, 60, has pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to interfering with a corpse.

Coolum Football Club president Mr Gerbic was 66.

The Tanawha man's headless, amputated remains were dumped and set alight near Gympie.

On Thursday, Dr Marc Daniels told Brisbane Supreme Court Mrs Williams visited him on September 11, 2013.

"She said she had been assaulted by her ex five days prior,” Dr Daniels said.

The Crown alleges Mr Gerbic was murdered sometime from September 4 to 19 that year.

Dr Daniels said Mrs Williams wanted emergency housing and had arm cuts and bruises.

He said in February 2014, Mrs Williams claimed her "violent partner” had gone overseas.

She was "happy” and planned on getting a pet dog, Dr Daniels told the court.

By this stage, Mr Gerbic's remains were still unidentified.

Businessman Robert Sunderland went to the Tanawha home to remove rubbish, which he said included recently-burnt carpet tiles.

One garbage bag was "really heavy”, he told jurors, and maggots emerged from it.

He said a Mrs Williams at the house said her partner was in Sydney getting a "knee operation”.

Mrs Williams's daughter-in-law Casey Seal also gave evidence, saying Mrs Williams changed after brain surgery.

The surgery happened prior to Mr Gerbic's death.

Defence counsel Simon Lewis asked if his client seemed "more muddled in thought” and Ms Seal said she did.

The daughter-in-law said at Christmas 2013, Mrs Williams told relatives Mr Gerbic was overseas.

Later, another witness told jurors he saw Ms Williams faint in public, and Mr Gerbic offered her no help at all.

Jurors previously heard Ms Williams claim Mr Gerbic attacked her, but slipped in her blood and whacked his head on a granite kitchen top.

She said she went to a motel after the argument but on returning home, found the dismembered torso in an en-suite.

She admitted taking his torso to Cedar Pocket Rd and setting it alight.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional