Georgie Lewis New Job
Entertainment

Georgie’s next role after Ten axing

by Kylie Lang
13th Oct 2020 9:20 AM
Just weeks after a shock redundancy, TV newsreader Georgina Lewis has landed a dream job supporting the Queensland tourism industry.

Ms Lewis, who read her final bulletin on September 11 after Brisbane's dedicated 10 News First program was axed, joins production house Broadkast, whose clients include Hamilton Island.

"It's been great having some down time, but it's good to get the brain ticking over again, and to do other things besides reporting sad stories on the news," she said.

 

From Tuesday, the 46-year-old will present, write and produce videos and digital content for clients primarily in the domestic tourism, hospitality and racing industries.

 

Trips to the Whitsundays will be all in a day's work for the 25-year TV veteran, and when restrictions lift, travel nationwide.

"I'll be helping businesses large and small tell their stories, so I'm excited to be part of Queensland's recovery," she said.

Ms Lewis, already an ambassador for various lifestyle brands, was approached by Broadkast co-director Dean Miller (formerly of Channel 7's Queensland Weekender and Triple M) about the role.

"I'm very lucky I had people knock on my door, I haven't had to go knocking on other people's doors," she said.

 

After exiting Network 10, Ms Lewis, who divides her time between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, did a week reading the news for radio station 97.3FM.

In September, in her first interview since learning of her redundancy, she said despite the "awful shock" she was "someone who can bounce back".

"I realised I needed to work out how I was going to turn this around into something positive. Maybe it was the kick up the butt I needed," she told The Courier-Mail.

 

