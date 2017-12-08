Menu
Genuine sportsmen rewarded for Gympie service

HONOURED: Ross Chapman and Ivan Friske have been honoured with life memberships of the Gympie Recreation Association for their contributions to the sporting community.
Rowan Schindler
ROSS Chapman and Ivan Friske have been honoured with life memberships to the Gympie Recreation Association after their selfless service to the region's sporting community.

Both men having close to 50 years of combined service to the association between them.

The association consists of delegates from affiliated sporting groups, council representatives and community members.

Gympie Recreation Association (GRA) secretary Stella Macklin said both men deserved their recognition.

"Sport is not only a healthy endeavour, but it binds groups of people together with social and community common interest,” Macklin said.

"Friske commenced his tenure with GRA in October 1991.

"Ivan (Friske) is the 'go-to' man within the committee - he personally attends to many minor maintenance jobs and coordinates tradespeople (electricians, plumbers, etc.) as they are required to work at the park.

A rugby league fanatic, Friske's life membership was presented at the association's annual general meeting in March.

He was delegate for rugby league for many years and took on the secretary's role in 1998.

In July 2012, Friske became treasurer and has continued in this position ever since.

"It (life membership) came as a shock, I really didn't think about it leading up to it,” Friske said.

Friske is joined in the membership by Ross Chapman, a devoted cricketer to this day.

"Ross he joined as delegate for Gympie Cricket in 1998,” Macklin explained.

"The following year, in Ivan's absence, Ross took over the secretarial duties which he continued for 10 years.”

In 2009, Chapman was elected president.

"He had big shoes to fill - Col Chapman had been president for approximately 30 years to the time he passed away in August 2008,” Macklin said.

"It is particularly humbling,” Chapman said.

"You don't set out to receive these things, you just get involved to help out.”

Topics:  albert park athletics cricket gympie gympie devils rugby league gympie recreation association gympie regional cricket association gympie touch association rugby league sport

Gympie Times
