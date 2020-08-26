Generous Gympie boy’s remarkable $5000 donation

11-year-old Gympie boy Flynn Hutchison has continued his remarkable generosity streak, and hopes to raise $5000 for various charities by the end of the year.

A GYMPIE boy’s remarkable generosity streak has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, and will soon result in a whopping $5000 donation to his favourite local charities.

11-year-old One Mile State School student Flynn Hutchison made headlines earlier this year when he raised $1200 for Little Haven Palliative Care, all from mowing lawns, washing cars and setting up a mini recycling centre in his neighbourhood.

But he wasn’t done there, soon committing to his new goal of $5000 to spread between Little Haven, the Gympie Bone Museum and ANARRA Gympie Wildlife Rescue.

“I got to $3670 today,” Flynn said of his ongoing efforts.

“When people tell us they want to donate their cans we tell them they can either drop them off to me or we can pick them up.

“It makes me feel happy. I’ve always helped people and given away stuff.”

Flynn’s mum Wendy Emmerson said his selflessness had always been obvious through his actions.

“He’s always given stuff, whenever he sees a kid at school that doesn’t have something he’ll bring one of his own toys in for them,” Wendy said.

“One time a kid’s house burned down so he donated a heap of his clothes and toys and told me to give them his wallet with all his pocket money in it.

“He’s always been like that, and then when he started getting all the bottles and cans he got quite a bit of money, so we suggested maybe he could donate some of that money too and he was very happy to do it.”

If you’d like to help Flynn’s donation efforts or get in touch, visit Flynn’s Fundraising on Facebook.