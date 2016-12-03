Generous donations provide relief for drought-stricken families

GIDDY UP: Kadence Wilson with her parents John and Kimberley with one of the donated former racehorses.

FOR many families in Central Queensland, the ongoing drought has brought devastation to farmers and business owners.

Nowhere is this pain more evident than in the story of the Wilson family from Julia Creek, who lost their daughter Peyton three years ago in a horror quadbike accident.

The drought had hit the family so hard they had to enlist their daughter to work on the farm in the first place.

They have struggled to pay for a headstone, but generous donations from Queensland community groups have finally given the Wilsons a lasting monument to their daughter.

Spearheaded by Craiglea Stud co-owner and thoroughbred trainer Stan Johnston, a massive appeal has given the Johnstons and other struggling families a lifeline in troubling times.

A headstone for Peyton has finally been created, due to donations from community groups including the Lions Club of South Gympie.

The headstone for Peyton Wilson, funded in part by donations from the Lions Club of South Gympie. Contributed

"It's been so tough for them, they haven't been able to afford it for years,” says club member Ray Zerner, who travelled with Stan Johnston to Longreach to deliver the gift to the family.

"We managed to raise over $900 for the family, which is just terrific,” Mr Zerner says.

The Lions of Club of Gympie South has long worked to help families struggling with life on the land.

Just last year, a first-time collaboration between all three of the Lions Clubs of Gympie had an incredible result - 150 iPads for the students of the Longreach, Charleville and Mt Isa Schools of the air.

The most recent trip to Longreach wasn't just about the headstone either, with the fundraising effort also providing gifts for the Wilsons' daughter Kaydence, including two saddles, quilts, vet kits, a bridle, Akubra hats and a iPad.

The generosity shown to the Wilson family is just the latest in a long line of efforts by Mr Johnston to help families struggling with the huge impact drought has had on their lives.

The trip to Longreach included the donation of former racehorses to families, many of whom had to sell off their livestock.

Stan Johnston leads one of the horses from his trailer in Longreach. Contributed

"All up there were around 12 horses or so donated to around four families,” Mr Zerner says.

"It's quite remarkable, when you consider the cost of the animals - he's giving them away for free,” he says.

When asked about the donations, Mr Johnston said the decision was an easy one to make.

"Well, they all have the right temperament for this kind of life - they're quite gentle,” he says.

"In a lot of ways this is good for the racing industry as well.”

Mr Johnston has been spending his money and time helping families out west for years now, but

said the case of the Wilson family was something special.

"We are so fortunate to be in a position that we can help out and provide support for the families,” he says.

"The support we have got still amazes us.”