Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Aussie teacher charged over sex with student

by Ashley Argoon
28th Jan 2020 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER has been charged with sex offences against a student after allegedly being exposed by his wife.

 

Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Zampatti. Picture: Supplied

Music teacher Daniel Zampatti from Geelong Christian College faces 16 charges relating to a teenage girl, including sexual penetration of a child under his care, supervision or authority.

It's understood criminal charges have now been laid following a complaint by the alleged victim.

The criminal charges follow an investigation by the Geelong Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Zampatti will face a committal mention at Geelong Magistrates' Court on October 4.

Geelong Christian College declined to comment.

ashley.argoon@news.com.au

@ashargoon

More Stories

Show More
child abuse child sex abuse crime teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunken Gympie man gets naked before trying to bite police

        premium_icon Drunken Gympie man gets naked before trying to bite police

        News He needed to be convinced to put his clothes back on.

        NAMED: 26 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 26 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

        News The first Gympie District Court sittings of 2020 commence today.

        Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        premium_icon Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        News Peak cyclone season starts this weekend, and weather watchers yesterday found a...

        Tokyo Olympics hopeful praises Gympie’s new skate park

        premium_icon Tokyo Olympics hopeful praises Gympie’s new skate park

        News “Everyone was getting a little nervous thinking it was going to rain out, but the...