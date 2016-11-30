33°
News

"Gay panic" defence to be dumped from Queensland law

Geoff Egan
| 30th Nov 2016 1:35 PM
Chris Foley signs the petition floated by Paul Kelly (L) to overturn the use of the term 'gay panic' in cases against murder.
Chris Foley signs the petition floated by Paul Kelly (L) to overturn the use of the term 'gay panic' in cases against murder. Karleila Thomsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND'S "gay panic" murder defence will be removed from the criminal code, with the Attorney-General to move amendments in parliament.

An unwanted sexual advance is currently a partial defence for murder under Queensland laws.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the changes had come after a review into the laws and a petitioned nearly 300,000 people signed.

Ms D'Ath said the legislation would be introduced to parliament on Wednesday and likely debated early next year.

"This is another important step to send an important message - that the criminal code does not condone or support violence against the LGBTI community," she said.

She said the changes would remove the partial defence the laws currently provided for unwanted sexual advances - except for "a personal of exceptional character".

"Now what does that circumstance mean? That is for the courts to decide," she said.

Maryborough priest father Paul Kelly had been campaigning for the changes for years. He welcomed the proposed laws.

"It's been a long struggle but it's been worth it," he said.

Fr Kelly said he was involved in a change.org petition that more than 290,000 people signed calling for the laws to be changed.

In parliament on Tuesday, Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker said the LNP was likely to support the bill - depending on the details.


-ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  editors picks law queensland

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Family’s ordeal as scooter crash victim fights for life

Family’s ordeal as scooter crash victim fights for life

THE Gympie man critically injured in last week’s scooter crash is still fighting for life.

  • News

  • 30th Nov 2016 2:47 PM

Heatwave fatalities? Ambos' warn of heat stress danger

As the heatwave strikes, make sure you keep cool.

PARAMEDICS fear the looming Queensland heatwave could kill

"Gay panic" defence to be dumped from Queensland law

Chris Foley signs the petition floated by Paul Kelly (L) to overturn the use of the term 'gay panic' in cases against murder.

QUEENSLAND’S “gay panic” murder defence will be removed

'I know just the place' campaign to grow Qld tourism

The Maheno wreck on Fraser Island.

The campaign is about promoting Queensland's unique attractions.

Local Partners

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

HIGH praise from Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford has been given to Mary Valley Country marketing for the way it has been showcasing the Valley.

WATCH: Special day for young Gympie battler

ON PATROL: Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett with his official police cap

Nine-year-old Nathan Faucett isn't letting arthritis stop his fun.

What's on around Gympie this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary November 30 to December 2

What's on around Gympie today and tomorrow

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for November 29 and 30

VIEW GALLERY: Blood and sweat to drip on the canvas at Cats Oval

Wrestling, Jeremy Smacks holding Commando Ben Ayres.

Pro wrestling is making its Gympie debut with a view to make it a main stay

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

CALICO CREEK - 110 ACRES OF FERTILE SOIL!!

206 Burgess Rd, Calico Creek 4570

Rural 3 1 1 BY DEADLINE 7th...

andbull; Approximately 110 acres andbull; 40 Breeders andbull; Improved pastures andbull; 2 Dams andbull; Mostly all cleared on undulating scrub fertile soil/Frost...

BRAND NEW HOME IN THE MAKING WITH POOL and SHED!!!!!

32 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Calling all first home buyers looking for the perfect home with an eye for quality and luxury. Take advantage of the first home owner's grant which is only...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

HUGE OPPORTUNITY IN THE MARY VALLEY!!!

54 Gilldora Rd, Gilldora 4570

House 3 1 AUCTION 17th...

This 24.48ha (more or less) block has come to the market and offers a fabulous opportunity for the astute buyer looking for acreage in the picturesque Mary Valley.

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

AFFORDABLE LIVING!!

55 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Great family home ready for you to make your own. This low-set brick home is just perfect for your family's needs. Perched high capturing the summer breezes, this...

&quot;BELVOIR THE GRAND LADY OF SOUTHSIDE!

6 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This unique Queenslander is situated on a 3,445m2 block of magnificent gardens. Built back in the day when hammer and nails were used and was built by Jim Fowles. ...

THE BEST SPACIOUS QUALITY HOME!!

46 Presidential Ave, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

In the Premier Estate of Echelon is this beautiful spacious contemporary low set rendered home that has so much to offer and stands out from the rest!! Being an...

ONE IN A MILLION!! MODERN QUEENSLANDER!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful 2 storey Queenslander home is situated on 573m2 in a prime location that looks over Gympie. When entering this Queenslander it automatically feels...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!