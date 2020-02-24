Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Max Gawn is Melbourne’s new captain. Picture: Michael Klein
Max Gawn is Melbourne’s new captain. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Gawn officially named new Demons skipper

by Kate Salemme
24th Feb 2020 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Max Gawn is Melbourne's new captain.

As reported by the Sunday Herald Sun, the Demons have installed the ruckman as its sole captain for 2020, replacing co-captains Nathan Jones and Jack Viney.

Jones stepped down from the role late last year, while Viney has been replaced by the All-Australian ruckman.

Gawn was voted in to the position after a player and coach vote.

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Max Gawn is Melbourne’s new captain. Picture: Michael Klein
Max Gawn is Melbourne’s new captain. Picture: Michael Klein

Viney will serve as Gawn's vice-captain.

"Max has developed as a leader, particularly over the past three seasons, with his training and playing standards going to another level in recent years and we are pleased to announce him as captain," Melbourne football boss Josh Mahoney said.

tips promo image

"We are in the very fortunate position to have two standout leaders at the football club in Max Gawn and Jack Viney, who were voted on unanimously by both players and staff."

The pair are the only two players to be officially recognised with leadership roles, with the Demons not appointing a formal leadership group.

"This year we have limited our formal leadership titles to just captain and vice-captain," he said.

"We will not be appointing a formal leadership group. We see our growth coming from the increased leadership of all players who will take on a shared leadership responsibility."

Jones and Viney have co-captained Melbourne for the last three years, including to the club's run to the preliminary final in 2018.

The Demons are coming off a disappointing season, dropping from preliminary finalists to second last after winning just five games last year.

More Stories

Show More
afl afl 2020 max gawn melbourne demons

Just In

    Just In

      Gympie Airfield school visit

      Gympie Airfield school visit
      • 24th Feb 2020 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        Green light for ambitious project that will create 500 jobs

        premium_icon Green light for ambitious project that will create 500 jobs

        News If it proceeds, this Gympie region project could create around 440 jobs during construction and a further 50 full time jobs during operation

        • 24th Feb 2020 11:53 AM
        Gympie crush Gold Coast team in ripping 1st match of FFA Cup

        premium_icon Gympie crush Gold Coast team in ripping 1st match of FFA Cup

        News Gladiators continue their campaign in the FFA Cup after they thrashed the...

        7 emergencies Gympie paramedics were called to this weekend

        premium_icon 7 emergencies Gympie paramedics were called to this weekend

        News From car crashes and serious burns from a petrol fire to a bull-riding accident...

        26 action packed photos from Gympie’s Bull n Bronc

        premium_icon 26 action packed photos from Gympie’s Bull n Bronc

        News Man injuired as 181 riders compete at annual Gympie event.