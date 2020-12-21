Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
News

Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

by Shiloh Payne
21st Dec 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving two cars and a truck has closed the Gateway Motorway northbound, while southbound traffic is also impacted.

The motorway is closed just after Miles Platting Road, Eight Mile Plains, causing more than 20km of congestion and delays in excess of 44 minutes.

 

 

 

 

Motorists travelling southbound are facing 16-minute delays.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6.40am.

 

 

 

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport to hospital.

 

Originally published as Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

More Stories

brisbane crash eight mile plains gateway motorway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Energy bills set to power down

        Premium Content Energy bills set to power down

        News Increasing wind and solar generation are set to drive down power bills in Queensland over the next three years.

        COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Premium Content COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Health Qld businesses given 72 hours to ensure COVID check-in compliance

        NAMED, SHAMED: 12 drink and drug drivers in Gympie court

        Premium Content NAMED, SHAMED: 12 drink and drug drivers in Gympie court

        News From P-platers drink driving on the beach to meth-heads getting behind the wheel...

        REVEALED: The red hot property hot spots of Gympie region

        Premium Content REVEALED: The red hot property hot spots of Gympie region

        News Homes in some suburbs are selling for $40k more than they would have a year ago...