Gates and locks no match for thieves at Tin Can Bay

8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting.

TIN Can Bay police are on the lookout for thieves after a securely locked power boat moored at the gated Tin Can Bay Marina was broken into.

Thieves have made off with a Furuno GPS plotter, a Fyruno sounder, nine fishing rods (T Curve jig 200 and Tanacom Bull 1000 brands), two tackle boxes and contents, two gimble belts and harness sets and a fishing knife set including six knifes with blue handles and a steel sharpener.

The break-in and theft occurred some time between March 20 and June 21, this year.

The boat is described as a full cabin, white Kevlacat 3000 Sport Fisher. It was securely locked with gated access only.

Police believe the thieves may be trying to offload the stolen items, and anybody with any knowledge of these being for sale should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.