25°
News

Gates and locks no match for thieves at Tin Can Bay

Shelley Strachan | 26th Jun 2017 12:38 PM
8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting.
8.30AM: The Ethical Standards Command, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission, launches and investigation into the fatal shooting. Tessa Mapstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TIN Can Bay police are on the lookout for thieves after a securely locked power boat moored at the gated Tin Can Bay Marina was broken into.

Thieves have made off with a Furuno GPS plotter, a Fyruno sounder, nine fishing rods (T Curve jig 200 and Tanacom Bull 1000 brands), two tackle boxes and contents, two gimble belts and harness sets and a fishing knife set including six knifes with blue handles and a steel sharpener.

The break-in and theft occurred some time between March 20 and June 21, this year.

The boat is described as a full cabin, white Kevlacat 3000 Sport Fisher. It was securely locked with gated access only.

Police believe the thieves may be trying to offload the stolen items, and anybody with any knowledge of these being for sale should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie crime marina police tin can bay

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Pig tales from Rhodavale

Pig tales from Rhodavale

Starting a farming operation is often fraught with problems, and the Murnanes have a story to tell

Karen's creations would make Nanna proud

Karen Daly is a knitting fan and Mya Lorensen (below) is the perfect model for some of Karen's creations.

Gympie woman turns her knitting hobby into a business

Koala Accounting has the answers

WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: The Koala Accounting and Taxation team (from left) Julie Kirkpatrick, Jennifer Albrecht, Marg Kay, Vicki Schooth and Lesley Wenzel.

For more than 30 years Koala Accounting has been helping

Furry or feathered, these friends are waiting to meet you

Cuddles.

Gympie's RSPCA has a number of pets looking for new homes.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Don't miss these winter events coming soon to the Gympie region

Group shot at Mary Valley Arts Festival opening night

Art, music and fun: these events make Gympie winters special

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

SCHAPELLE Corby’s boyfriend Ben Panangian has spoken of his loneliness for the first time since his lover of 11 years was deported from Bali.

‘One of the most ludicrous films ever made’

Optimus Prime in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Transformers: The Last Knight has been shredded by critics.

Transformers movie bombs to horror opening week

Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Transformers 5 had the worst opening in the franchise’s history

The first Pitch Perfect 3 trailer is here

Rebel Wilson in a scene from Pitch Perfect 3.

WHERE are the Bellas now?

How 9/11 helped make Waleed Aly a household name

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

“It feels like there was a script written for me,” he said.

Pixar weighs in on viral Toy Story theory

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

DID Andy’s dad tragically die just before the story took place?

VIRAL VIDEO: Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, OCT. 16 **FILE**This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD. P. L. Travers, author of the "Mary Poppins" books, approved of Andrews as Poppins but considered Van Dyke "all wrong" and objected to mixing animated characters with live actors. (AP Photo/Disney Home Entertainment)

Can we get Dame Julie Andrews to come to our festival?

Trophy Property Chatsworth

11 Bill James Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 4 $639,000

This property is only ten minutes from the main street of Gympie. As you drive up the driveway,the house is situated at the back of the 5 acres. With electric...

a lot 2 really like here!

12 Lillypilly Place, The Palms 4570

4 2 5 Sold for...

This Queenslander style home has got the lot! Space, privacy, position and price. You will search far and wide to find a better combination of everything that this...

A RARE FIND!!

855 Eel Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

House 3 1 5 359,000

Have you been looking for an acreage property just minutes from town? Then I have the property for you and believe me properties like these don't come up all the...

IN TOWN LIVING WITH RURAL OUTLOOK

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This well presented home has just hit the market, with a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home...

GOT THE BOAT - THIS IS THE HOUSE

7 Skyring Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 4 $460,000

So you have your boat in the marina, or you like to go fishing, now you need somewhere close by to live when you're not sailing or fishing. Well do I have a home...

Your Eyes Only

3 Vanguard COURT, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $398,000

No your eyes do not deceive you that price is right. This stylish home is waiting for you to move right in, not a single thing to do. The separate formal lounge...

IF SPACE IS YOUR DESIRE, THIS IS IT

7 Roebuck Street, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 3 $430,000

If space is your desire then this is the home for you. Featuring 2 generous living areas, this stunning home is set on a 2010sqm allotment in a quiet street. There...

Weekender Now - Build Later

4 Santa Maria Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Exclusively Listed:- ...BIG SHED ....Are you looking for a weekend retreat and ... $235,000

Exclusively Listed:- ...BIG SHED ....Are you looking for a weekend retreat and a place you can later build your forever home, then this beautiful, near level...

Dreams Do Come True !

19 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 6 $370,000

Outstanding, Private, Modern, Rear Verandah, Massive Shed, Massive Carport and ready to shift straight in !! This lovely home has an enormous open plan living area...

Waterfront Dual Occupancy Home

106 Toolara Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $749,000

A beautiful place to call home, holiday home or use as an investment. This lovely modern home is light and airy with neutral tones throughout, high ceilings and a...

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!