Gate fees, dump hours again up for debate

FEEDBACK: Gympie Regional Council wants the communty's feedback on the changed dump open hours. Jacob Carson

OPEN hours and future fees of the region's dumps are again on Gympie Regional Council's agenda.

While the impact of the State Government's $70-a-tonne waste levy introduced in the budget has yet to be determined, the possibility of higher gate and rubbish fees has not been ruled out by the council.

"Council are currently working through what impact the levy will have,” a spokeswoman said.

After delivering the budget, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said there was a possibility home owners could foot the bill of the trash tax.

The Bonnick Rd dump. Scott Kovacevic

While councils will be compensated in advance to cover the costs of disposing rubbish, she said there were no safeguards in place to stop them from double-dipping.

Along with discussing if residents will pay more at the tip, the council wants feedback on operating hours.

A survey will be sent to all Gympie region homes from Monday to gauge how last year's changes have been met by residents.

"Council has a budget allocated for the operating hours of each facility, which means that each facility is open to the public for a set number of hours each week,” councillor Hilary Smerdon said.

"We would like to know how people are finding the current operating hours and if they have any suggestions for alternate hours.”