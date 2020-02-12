Menu
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Crime

Gasps in court as child rapist Sampieri to die in prison

by Perry Duffin
12th Feb 2020 12:17 PM
ANTHONY Sampieri has been sentenced to life in prison for his brutal rape on a seven-year-old girl in a Kogarah dance studio.

There were gasps and cheers from the parents who were stabbed by the rapist as they rushed to save his victim when District court judge Paul Conlon handed Sampieri the maximum penalty on Wednesday.

Anthony Sampieri. Picture: Hollie Adams
The judge called the November 2018 attack "so grave" that only the maximum penalty would do.

He said Sampieri, who he had sentenced once before after raping a woman in 2012, remained a considerable risk to the community whose apologies should be considered "circumspect".

The cancer-riddled drug addict, who shocked the city with his brutal attack, will die in prison with the judge setting no non parole period.

Sampieri closed his eyes as he was told his fate and remained stony faced and silent as he was led back to the cells.

