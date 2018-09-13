Gary the Goat is dead and is here in the Gympie region

LEGEND: Jimbo Bazoobi with Gary the Goat earlier in 2017.

Please note: Strong course language is present in the video.

GARY the Goat is a household name, with more than 1.7 million followers on Facebook.

The cheeky Aussie goat quickly rose to fame through his stand-up shows at country pubs worldwide.

Sadly last year, the internet sensation had to be euthanized after suffering an acute heart tumour.

Owner Jim Dezarnaulds aka Jimbo Bazoobi decided to get Gary the Goat taxidermied by Amamoor's Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting.

The procedure is set to cost Jimbo $15,000 and could take up to a month to complete, with a fundraiser scheduled.

Jimbo is also hoping to raise $50,000 for a bronze statue and $100,000 for the movie.

To access the kick-starter campaign go to https://kck.st/2NKOdqt.

