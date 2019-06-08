Menu
Junior Rugby League - u12 Murgon Mustangs (Blue) v Hervey Bay Red - Chase Kenday grubbers the ball in to space. Cody Fox
Rugby League

Gary Horne Memorial junior league carnival action shots

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
8th Jun 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Future stars of rugby league converged on Ralph Stafford Park Hervey Bay to play in the Gary Horne Memorial carnival.

Teams from around the Wide Bay region were in action and our photographer was there to take some great shots.

Check out the gallery of Saturday's play.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

We will post another gallery of tomorrow's games so make sure you check back to see if we caught you or someone you know on camera.

Some of the shots will also appear in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's - Sport Monday lift-out.

fc sport hervey bay seagulls junior rugby league local sport rugby league rugby league fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

