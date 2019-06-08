Gary Horne Memorial junior league carnival action shots
RUGBY LEAGUE: Future stars of rugby league converged on Ralph Stafford Park Hervey Bay to play in the Gary Horne Memorial carnival.
Teams from around the Wide Bay region were in action and our photographer was there to take some great shots.
Check out the gallery of Saturday's play.
We will post another gallery of tomorrow's games so make sure you check back to see if we caught you or someone you know on camera.
Some of the shots will also appear in the Fraser Coast Chronicle's - Sport Monday lift-out.