Garrels made work sites safer for us all

THE powers of the Queensland building regulator to take action where there is a threat to the safety of workers on building sites will be strengthened and clarified in the wake of the senseless death of Gympie teen Jason Garrels on a work site in Clermont five years ago.

While nothing will ever be able to erase the pain, grief and loss of Jason's family, there is some small amount of comfort to be taken in the fact that other young apprentices and labourers will have more protection while they are on the job.

It was the recommendations of the coroner's inquest into Jason's death that triggered the change to the law.

The QBCC will now be notified of any death or serious injury on a building site, and licensees will have to notify the QBCC of any activity that could be a work health and safety issue.

Jason's heartbroken parents, Michael and Lee Garrels, have campaigned for change since losing their son.

Five years later the Queensland Parliament has acted to prevent more people dying on unsafe worksites and thanked the Gympie family for "saving lives”.