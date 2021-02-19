Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The owner of a yard maintenance business has confessed to having an alcohol problem in court as he pleaded guilty to two offences following a bizarre incident.
The owner of a yard maintenance business has confessed to having an alcohol problem in court as he pleaded guilty to two offences following a bizarre incident.
Crime

Business owner's bizarre assault while ‘looking for echidna’

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
19th Feb 2021 3:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Logan owner of a popular yard maintenance business has pleaded guilty to a bizarre trespass and assault in his neighbourhood, which he claimed stemmed from his hunt for an elusive echidna.

Cornubia man Terry Lawrence Lee, 37, owner of Aspire Yard Maintenance, told Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday he had an "issue" with alcohol which partially led to the offending.The court heard the assault and trespass occurred January 9 this year in the vicinity of a property Lee was working on.

"The incident unfolded when you went on to a property neighbouring the victim of the common assault," Magistrate Clare Kelly told the court.

"The gentleman clearly became concerned about your intentions on that property and followed you in his car when you left.

"(When confronted), you reached into the car, grabbed him by the shirt and struck him in the face.

"Luckily, there was no lasting injury."

The court heard that when quizzed by police about why he trespassed on the property adjoining the victim's, Lee told them he was "looking at an echidna".

Mr Lee told the court he was "seeking help" for his alcohol problem.

He was fined $500.

No convictions were recorded.

 

MORE BEENLEIGH COURT REPORTS

'I love you': Alleged trafficker's desperate message from inside

Logan man charged with raping, molesting daughters over 20 years

Disgruntled ex-employee's 'act of payback' against Petbarn

Originally published as Gardener's bizarre trespass, assault while 'looking for echidna'

aspire yard maintenance court crime terry lee assault trespass

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Premium Content GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Entertainment After the event was cancelled in 2020, event organisers are confident 2021 will be bigger and better than ever.

        Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

        Premium Content Widgee engineer busted with growing tent and 21 weed plants

        Crime Police raided the engineer’s Widgee cottage where they found his large collection...

        Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

        Top stories in the Gympie region, in case you missed it

        News There have been some distressing revelations in the Gympie courts this week, big...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton