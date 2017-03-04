Garden shapers to inspire Gympie Garden Expo visitors

GARDEN GURU: Paul Plant will share his tips with visitors to the Gympie Garden Expo in May.

WHAT: Gympie Garden Expo

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7

WHERE: Gympie showgrounds, Exhibition Rd.

GYMPIE Garden Expo visitors are in for treat when local Queensland garden innovators and media gurus Annette McFarlane and Paul Plant take the stage at this year's event.

Both have been recognised as "garden shapers", according to Anne Vale in her second book Influential Australian Garden People: their stories.

This is a fantastic accolade for both of the busy radio, TV and print media personalities and an educational, inspirational treat for Gympie's garden community.

Annette McFarlane

Annette McFarlane is a successful author, most recently publishing books on organic fruit and vegetable growing, and how to garden in our warm climate. You can catch her on ABC radio and also as a columnist for The Sunday-Mail.

Annette is a popular workshop presenter and sustainability educator.

Paul Plant is well known as editor of the popular subTropical Gardening magazine and you can regularly hear him talk on ABC and community radio.

As a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Horticulture, he is an avid gardener and plant collector based in Cooroy.

Says Anne Vale, "These are people who have been promoting and inspiring garden making, horticulture and plant collecting for many years in Queensland with an emphasis on providing information that is pertinent to regional and very local conditions".

Also presenting is long-time favourite Tom Wyatt, also of radio fame.

Dr Tobias Smith will share his expertise on native bees. He is an ecologist and native bee researcher at the University of Queensland and director of Bee Aware.

Whether you are an experienced gardener or just starting out, take advantage of the wealth of knowledge being shared.

You can also treat yourself to a fantastic weekend of plant displays, open gardens, tools and machinery for the home gardener on Saturday, May 6, from 8am-4pm and Sunday, May 7 from 8am-3pm with only $5 entry and kids free.

For full details go to www.gympiegardenexpo.com.au.