Garden Expo visitors in for spectacular orchid display

SPECTACULAR: Visitors to this weekend's Gympie Garden Expo can expect to see some spectacular orchids on show.

WHAT: Gympie Garden Expo

WHERE: Gympie showgrounds

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7

PERFECT conditions for the Gympie Garden Expo this weekend means visitors are in for a truly spectacular display of flowering orchids.

Gympie and District Orchid Society hosts one of the finest orchid displays in the state, and one of the best regional shows in the country, attended by seven other regional clubs, right here in Gympie.

Gympie and State Orchid Society president Jim Evans travels internationally to follow his passion.

"Our region is best suited to a wide range of both Australian and exotic orchids,” he said.

"People love the variety and colour on show, the quality of blooms is equal to anything you will see in Australia.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

If you're keen to grow some of these delights, then this is the perfect opportunity to gain some wisdom from orchid specialist and enthusiasts who travel throughout Queensland and interstate.

Also not to be missed are garden innovators and media gurus Annette McFarlane, Tom Wyatt and Paul Plant. All three are authors, educators and radio announcers, bringing a wealth of knowledge to share with our community.

There's a very special combined Q&A with Tom and Annette at 1.30pm on Saturday, so bring along your cuttings or any bugging questions you'd like answered.

Paul Plant headlines Compost Corner on Sunday with hands-on workshops for composting and plants that improve soil health. Learn more about koala habitats, and witness a native bee hive split.

Three local residents will also share their passion as they reveal their gardens to the public.

You can talk to these gardeners and understand the special haven that gardens can create.

If you're looking for that perfect gift or quality local knowledge, market stalls provide the best in tools and techniques, seeds, art and a whole lot of fun.

Only $5 entry with kids free on May 6 from 8am-4pm and Sunday, May 7 from 8am-3pm. For event details and open gardens, go to www.gympiegardenexpo.

com.au