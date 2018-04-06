Menu
Grab some bargains tomorrow morning.
Grab some bargains tomorrow morning.
Garages sales in Excelsior Rd, Musgrave St, Eel Ck and more

Shelley Strachan
by
6th Apr 2018 3:48 PM

THIS is where you will find some great bargains at garage sales in Gympie this weekend.

26 Excelsior Road, Gympie. Saturday 6am - 12 noon. Deceased Estate. Vintage + Collectables, rarely seen treasures in this cond. You won't want to miss this one. All parking opposite.

41 Musgrave Street, Gympie. Saturday 7am - 3pm. Horse Gear, Bric-a-brac, Ornaments, Plants, Dog beds, Plus much more

21 Shields Street, Gympie. Saturday 6am - 12 noon. Furniture, h/hold items, treadle sewing machine, tools, massage table, bric a brac and much more

27 Ranson Road, Gympie. Saturday 6am - 11am. Moving out garage sale. EVERYTHING must go! House hold goods, clothes, toys & miscellaneous.

140 Eel Creek Road, Eel Creek. Saturday 6am - 2pm. Combined garage sale - household items, shed clear out, tools, clothes, books, dvds, bric a brac and lots more!.

