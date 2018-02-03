Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Garage sales in Gympie, Chatsworth and Widgee this morning

There are garage sales in Gympie, Widgee and Chatsworth this morning.
There are garage sales in Gympie, Widgee and Chatsworth this morning. Contributed
by Shelley Strachan

MONSTER Sale at 5 Randall Street, Gympie. Something for everyone. House hold furniture and lots of bric-a-brac, clothes, books, plus much more.

WIDGEE, 9 Tooth Drive. Sunday only from 6am, 04/02. Car trailer with winch, house hold items, white goods, shed items, garden items and much more

GYMPIE, 90 Pine Street, (enter Myall Street), Saturday February 3 from 6:30 am. Fridge, washing machine, fishing gear, over 200 Cheap items!

Chatsworth, 3 Torview Road, Saturday, 6:00 AM-10:00 AM, Household items, pushbikes, BMW roof racks, baby goods, office chairs, electrical items.

Gympie Times
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed, Bruce Hwy open

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed, Bruce Hwy open

A PEDESTRIAN has been hit and killed on the Bruce Hwy just north of Gympie

Perrett: drop in Qld swimming skills 'alarming'

Region MPs Tony Perrett and Deb Frecklington have thrown their weight behind the school swim safety campaign.

Gympie's region MPs throw weight behind swim safety.

Tin Can Bay commute will be sliced by bypass

TOURISM OPPORTUNITY: James and Ruby Day from Beaudesert visited the Cooloola Coast recently. The Gympie bypass is set to benefit the region - making Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach more accessible.

There is set to be "enormous” benefits

premium_icon Stop the cyber-trolls killing our kids

Amy "Dolly" Everett was known as the angelic face of Akubra hats as a child. Her family says she committed suicide after being targeted by cyberbullying.

Plan comes after 14-year-old Amy “Dolly” Everett took her own life

Local Partners