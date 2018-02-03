Garage sales in Gympie, Chatsworth and Widgee this morning

There are garage sales in Gympie, Widgee and Chatsworth this morning.

MONSTER Sale at 5 Randall Street, Gympie. Something for everyone. House hold furniture and lots of bric-a-brac, clothes, books, plus much more.

WIDGEE, 9 Tooth Drive. Sunday only from 6am, 04/02. Car trailer with winch, house hold items, white goods, shed items, garden items and much more

GYMPIE, 90 Pine Street, (enter Myall Street), Saturday February 3 from 6:30 am. Fridge, washing machine, fishing gear, over 200 Cheap items!

Chatsworth, 3 Torview Road, Saturday, 6:00 AM-10:00 AM, Household items, pushbikes, BMW roof racks, baby goods, office chairs, electrical items.