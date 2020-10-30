Gangland widow Roberta Williams is accused of extorting a reality TV producer but the alleged victim’s chats are expected to be raised.

Gangland widow Roberta Williams is accused of extorting a reality TV producer but the alleged victim’s chats are expected to be raised.

A TV producer at the centre of an alleged extortion attempt carried out by gangland widow Roberta Williams could face questions about his conversations with a veteran reporter.

Ms Williams, the former wife of murdered crime boss Carl Williams, has been charged with extortion, making threats to kill, and the unlawful imprisonment of TV producer Ryan Naumenko at Collingwood in July 2019.

The 51-year-old did not appear in court for a special mention hearing on Friday when lawyers for her and four others said they were ready to proceed with the case.

Roberta Williams is accused of trying to extort a TV producer. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Lawyers are expected to question the alleged victim about his conversations with veteran crime reporter John Silvester at the committal hearing next month.

The hearing is expected to run for three days, Melbourne Magistrates Court was told.

Mr Naumenko will give evidence remotely.

Daniel DeSilva has also been charged over the alleged extortion plot. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Ms Williams' co-offenders James Harrison, Jake Sexton, Daniel Desilva and Hassam Al Zwainy are also expected to face court alongside the gangland widow.

The serious injury charges and others remained "live issues" for many of the accused, magistrate Guillaume Bailin told the prosecutor.

The matter will return to court on November 11.

Originally published as Gangland widow in TV extortion case