Games stardom runs in this Gympie family - literally

GYMPIE'S Chambers household has a two-generation tradition that may be hard for future family members to maintain.

First of all, Australia will need to host the Commonwealth Games again, perhaps in about 30 years time.

Gympie State High School student Jack Chambers found himself roped in when his father, Michael nominated him to help carry the Queen's Baton through Gympie this week.

Michael had a fairly keen interest in doing so.

He helped carry the baton through Mackay in 1992, when Brisbane hosted the Commonwealth Games in that far off and very different time.

Michael says he and fellow runners in Mackay had to carry the baton about 1km, but so many people wanted to be a part of this year's run, Jack was only allowed to carry it a relatively short distance, from the Five-Ways intersection to the Civic Centre.

But that was not what was important, the two of them said on Thursday.

"I nominated Jack,” Michael said.

"I wasn't sure what would happen, but I was very pleased when the nomination was accepted.”

Michael found himself starting the family tradition as a result of his membership of the Mackay Roadrunners Club.

And both of them were 17 at the time of their part in the world of international sport.

Jack says he used to run more than he does now, but maintains a sporting interest in basketball and soccer.

But he also runs and walks in charity events like Relay for Life and Walk for Parkinson's.

They are part of Gympie's unsung role as home to Commonwealth Games icons - living ones like Michael and Jack and more symbolic ones, like Matilda, the 1982 Games kangaroo mascot, now resident at the Kybong Puma service station.