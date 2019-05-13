Menu
The Hound. Picture: Supplied/HBO
GoT twist fans didn’t see coming

by Lexie Cartwright
13th May 2019 3:00 PM

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES SEASON EIGHT, EPISODE FIVE

It was one of the most intense and long-running Game of Thrones rivalries - which met a fatal and symbolic end in the penultimate episode.

We finally got the long-awaited Cleganebowl, the fight between brothers Sandor (the Hound) and Gregor Clegane (the Mountain) that has been building up since the very first season.

In case you're unfamiliar with the term Cleganebowl, it's what fans referred to as the showdown between the destructive brothers who have hated each other since they were kids after the Mountain intentionally burned his brother's face in a brazier, leaving him with a hectic facial scar.

Fans react to shocking GoT moment

GoT fans have long speculated who would come out on top in their inevitable duel, with many believing the Hound would be victorious over his brother and taste sweet revenge after all these years.

After sneaking into King's Landing, which was under attack at Daenerys Targaryen's command, the Hound made an A-line for his bro who was escorting Cersei Lannister to safety.

Cersei bailed as the brothers finally came face-to-face following their brief encounter last season where the Hound told the Mountain he was comin' for him.

It’s happening. Picture: Supplied/HBO
"Remember me? Yeah, you do. You're even f***ing uglier than I am now. What did they do to you? It doesn't matter. That's not how it ends for you, brother. You know who's coming for you. You've always known," he told him in season 7.

And here we are. So who won?

Well, the only way Sandor could kill his man mountain of a brother, who was resurrected in season 5 after being killed by Oberyn Martell in Tyrion's trial by combat, was by sacrificing himself.

Yep. They both died after the Hound plunged them both off the steps and into the fire below.

Pretty fitting end, huh?

There was eye-gouging, face stabbing and a whole lot of eye stabbing. All of Cersei's loyal servants, including Qyburn, were also casualties in this scene. It. Was. Carnage.

Game of Thrones series finale will air on Foxtel and Foxtel Now on Monday, May 20 at 11am and 8.30pm

