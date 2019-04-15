Can you win the GoT Iron Throne?

The final season of GoT is almost here, and it begs the question: Who will die first? Picture: Supplied

Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark and Tyrion Lannister are almost certain to survive - but things aren't looking good for the commander of what's left of the Night's Watch, Eddison Tollett.

That's according to the early picks for News Corp Australia's GoT Challenge.

Meanwhile the first audience predictions ahead of episode one are fascinating.

The Starks are all overwhelming favourites to still be alive by the end of the first episode, while Tyrion, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are also popular picks to still be living. No surprises there. Only three people reckon Edd will still be alive though - and, as he's defending The Wall against the Night King, that's probably a good guess.

Other popular picks to die include Tormund, Varys and Cersei. Although killing Cersei off in the first episode is rather like having your dessert before the appetisers.

And, bizarrely, Bran Stark is a popular pick to end up as a wight - perhaps a nod to the fan theory that says he's secretly the Night King.

Things aren’t looking good for the commander of the Night’s Watch, Eddison Tollett, who fans expect will be killed off in the first episode of the final season. Picture: HBO

What is interesting is how many people reckon the Iron Throne will change hands by the end of the first episode.

Obviously that could make for something more like a game of musical chairs, rather than a game of thrones.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are among those who fans expect will remain among the living. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

Jon Snow is the overwhelming favourite to snatch the throne in the first episode, with Cersei and Daenerys running neck and neck just behind. A few people reckon Euron Greyjoy or even Bronn might snatch the throne, which would be a fascinating twist.

Also, we do need to point out that, for the purposes of the challenge, the Night King starts it as alive and not a wight, although obviously the lines are a little blurred with him. Likewise Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane is alive and not a wight at the start of the show although, again, on paper his status looks a bit confusing.

