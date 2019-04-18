What GoT stars stole from the set

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner stole a few items from the set of Game of Thrones. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

When you play the game of thrones, you steal or you lose.

The cast of Game of Thrones managed to nab a few props and clothing pieces from the set before their last day of filming the Season 8 series finale.

At the cast press junket, Vulture asked who took the most trinkets home with them, and the answer was none other than the former smuggler Onion Knight himself, Liam Cunningham. "He stole f***ing everything," Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, said.

"I went off with a U-Haul truck full of stuff," Cunningham admitted. "Dothraki swords, lumps of obsidian, Bank of Braavos money."

The star said he gave most of his riches to his children to pawn off in the future: "When I've blown all the money on horses and fast cars and leave them with nothing, they might be able to go on eBay and get five bucks for a coin!"

Williams left set with one of Arya's jackets and, in a move befitting her character's dark sense of humour, a few silicone blood spatters, which she scattered around set. Her on-screen sister Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) took home a corset and a scroll - though she couldn't say much about the written document, lest she spoil the season.

Some, like John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) and Joe Dempsie (Gendry Baratheon), were too nervous to pinch anything. "I'm so scared of getting into trouble. The idea of getting into trouble makes me feel sick," Bradley said.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, was promised one of her mighty swords years ago, but production put the nix on that when they realised just how valuable some of the props could be. Other actors nabbed rings, kitchen utensils and even dragon glass.

But it was Jermone Flynn (Ser Bronn) and Hannah Murray (Gilly) who took home the oddest, albeit most practical, souvenirs: warm socks. "They're really good," Murray explained. "Like the kind you would use to climb Everest. I really wanted a pair, so I nicked them."

