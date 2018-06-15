Gambling addict dies after boss queries missing $2.5m

A CHATSWORTH woman with a gambling problem stole $2.5 million from her Gympie employer and died on the day she was due to explain, the Supreme Court has found.

Justice John Bond said evidence showed the woman had poker machine losses of $805,444.63.

Justice Bond said evidence showed the woman, Norma Renee Hanson, had accumulated poker machine losses of $805,444.63 over nine years before her death in 2014.

"I infer that Ms Hanson's gambling formed at least part of the explanation for the fact that she caused the companies to transfer a total of $2,8805,794.18 into accounts under her control,” the judge said.

He found that "more than $2.5 million” of that was stolen from companies owned by Gympie business couple John and Marlene Belling.

"On the day Ms Hanson died in 2014, Mr Belling had called her early in the morning because a creditor that he had not heard of had been ringing him to pursue payment.”

The court also heard of Westpac accounts which were in arrears, without Mr Belling's knowledge.

"He spoke to her and she said she would be in to work later that day.

"However, she did not come to work. She died that day at about 3pm,” the judge said.

A funeral notice in The Gympie Times on September 30, 2014, said Ms Hanson, 31, had died on September 23, in an accident.

Justice Bond described Mr Belling as "a truck driver who developed a successful business which resulted in him being a director and shareholder of a number of corporations,” involved in the case.

The Bellings' companies were involved in logging, road haulage, tree harvesting, machinery sales and farming.

One of them, Goomboorian Transport, hired Ms Hanson as a receptionist in 2002, when she was 19.

She was eventually promoted to office manager, a position she held until her death.

"Unfortunately, the plaintiffs' trust in Ms Hanson was misplaced,” Justice Bond said.

The Bellings' court action successfully sought compensation from parts of Ms Hanson's estate and a portion of the value of her parents' Chatsworth home.