GALLERY: Young guns shine in junior netball grand finals

NETBALL: Victory Fire dominated the court to secure grand final glory with a 31-26 win over Flares in the A-grade on Monday.

Vocal Victory supporters were cheering to get their side over the line after the team fell three excruciating points short in last year's grand final.

"Victory always have a good cheer squad,” Gympie and Districts Netball president Colleen Miller said.

"It adds to the atmosphere, it was good.”

Gympie Junior Netball Grand Finals and Presentation. A Grade Player of the Finals was Breanna Pearce. Donna Jones

In a fast-paced game, it went right down to the wire for Victory to fire and seal the win.

"It was goal for goal right until the last quarter. Flares played their game of the season and made it a really tight contest,” Miller said.

"It wasn't until the final two to three minutes when Victory scored a few quick goals.”

This season, the grand finals and presentations were all held on the same night with the change considered to be permanent.

"When you have the excitement during the medal presentations and when you put it off for a few weeks it looses its gloss a little,” she said.

"Early indications were that people preferred it this new way.”

Gympie Junior Netball Grand Finals and Presentation. B Grade Allstar Smiles player Indi Laird takes a shot at goal. Donna Jones

To add to the excitement, the Sunshine Coast Lightning's instrumental wing defence Maddy McAuliffe and goal defence Karla Pretorius were in attendance.

"They were the big draw card but with the format we chose for the finals it worked out well,” she said.

"They did a meet and greet when they first arrived, then watched the last half of the A, B and C-grade games and were involved with the presentations.

Miller said the season certainly ended on a high note.

Gympie Junior Netball Grand Finals and Presentation. Maddi Panetta from A Grade Flares. Donna Jones

"I have seen big improvements in players over the season,” she said.

"Teams that were pretty raw at the start have really gelled together. There is a pretty high calibre of players in Gympie.”

Some players will continue playing in the club's summer competition which starts next month. Contact Colleen Miller on 0431259961 to play.