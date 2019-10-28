Menu
Tony Perrett receives an honourary black belt from Frank Woon-A-Tai at the opening of the First annual International Gasshuku Karate Seminar.
GALLERY: World karate seminar comes to Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
MARTIAL ARTS : A strong contingent of Gympie karate students gathered at the Civic Centre on Saturday morning for a special opportunity to learn their craft at the first annual International Gasshuku Karate Seminar.

The Gympie and Australian branch of the International Karate Daigaku hosted the seminar, which featured visiting global IKD chairman and chief instructor Frank Woon-A-Tai performing demonstrations and teaching students of all ages and experience levels.

The two-day seminar continued at the IKD branch’s martial arts centre on Red Hill Rd, with more seminars and grading for some students.

Students from Rockhampton, Noosa and Pomona made the trip to join the seminar.

The Toronto, Canada-based Shihan Woon-A-Tai said he was pleased to make Gympie one of many stops on his constant world travels.

“We have different schools and different styles here, so I have to do something generic because the forms and everything may be different,” Shihan Woon-A-Tai said.

“Nevertheless, the important thing is power, speed and sharpness. That’s what I intend to show them, as well as applications of Kata.

“I’ve just come from South Africa. Sometimes the travel is very hard, of course. I’m going back home via Vancouver after this. It is hard but it is also a good thing, very much so.”

GymKpie MP Tony Perrett officially opened the seminar and thanked Shihan Woon-A-Tai for bringing his 55 years of martial arts experience to help local students on their own pathways.

“We are privileged here in Gympie to know that your three instructors are able to teach traditional karate for children (and adults) as well as those in wheelchairs,” Mr Perrett said.

“You punch above your weight and have raised and trained some very successful karate talents.”

For more on Internation Karate Daigaku Gympie email info@ikdkarateaustralia.com.au or call head instructor Hamid Mostofizadeh on 0403 103 076.

