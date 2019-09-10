GALLERY: Woolooga bull sale nets $149,000 for vendors

BUYERS travelled from across the state to check out the beasts on offer at Woolooga's Select Sire Bull Sale at the weekend.

Some made the trip from as far away as Rockhampton, Taroom, Springsure and the Brisbane Valley, while others joined the saleyard action online through Elite Livestock Online bidding.

Seventeen vendors offered a competitive line-up of Burnett-bred brahman bulls at Saturday's sale, run by agent Grant Daniel Long as well as Sullivans Livestock and Rural Services.

Sale organisers said that of the 50 lots offered, 36 bulls sold for a gross amount of $149,000, equalling an average of $4139 and a final clearance of 72 per cent.

It's believed the clearance percentage was slightly lower than last year's due to this year's dry conditions.

Agent Dan Sullivan said it was a strong sale, considering how the weather had been.

The top bull, Gigoomgan Vancouver, a 34-month-old creamy bull weighing in at 978kg. It sold for $11,000.

It was bred by local vendors Les and Felicity Rockemer, the family of Gigoomgan Brahmans, and was sold to St Neots from Cinnabar.

The second-best bull was Muan Tate 5719 (P), or Tate, and was a 23-month-old bull weighing 900kg. It sold for $7500.

Biggenden's Gibbs family bred and sold this bull to Taroom's Matt Tennyson.

The third-best bull was Glengarry Sub Zero 1590, weighing 992kg. It sold for $6500.

This bull was bred by Drew and Kirsty Curtis from Mooloo and was sold to Weller Pastoral from Eidsvold.

Many other families and businesses made some big bucks at the sale, including Brahrock Brahmans, Elanora Park, Besanthervale, Mt Shamrock, Wilarandy Kaiser and Bill and Sue Blakeney.

Brian Conroy was the winner of the lucky bid card and received an original pastel painting by Felicity Rockemer, titled Mother and Son.

Organisers said they were looking forward to next year's sale and were keen to deliver another strong line-up of quality bulls for sale.