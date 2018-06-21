GALLERY: Winners, players from Gympie junior touch finals
THE Gympie junior touch grand finals ended the season with a thriller at Albert Park on Wednesday afternoon.
All three grand finals hung on a single point, which had supporters on the edges of their seats.
Pool A, 10 to 12-year-olds had St Pat's Lightning defeating Jones Hill 5-4.
Male player of the final was Zac Ward, and female player of the final was Moondara Mason.
The speedy Lightning squad was no match for Jones Hill.
After an extra-time defeat of Jones Hill 2, nothing was going to get in their way.
Go West 2 were victorious in Pool B, defeating St Pat's Thunder 4-3.
Male player of the final was Aiden Whiteman, and female player of the final went to Eon Fleming.
The excitement of the first two games did not escape the 8 to 9-year-olds final, which ended up going into extra time.
St Pat's were too strong for Team Spirit, winning 6-5.
The male player of the final was Elliott Nolan and female player of the final was Murraya Buckley.