GALLERY: Winners, players from Gympie junior touch finals

CHAMPS: Pool A winners St Pats Lightning (back, from left) Ayden Mitchell, Jordan Brown, Kaleb Mason, coach Jeff Cranston, Thomas Cranston and Tiarna Kunst and (front from left) Cody Mathison, Emily Collyer, Moondara Mason, Dylan Mathison and Leila Kunst. Absent: Blake I'Anson.

CHAMPS: Pool A winners St Pats Lightning (back, from left) Ayden Mitchell, Jordan Brown, Kaleb Mason, coach Jeff Cranston, Thomas Cranston and Tiarna Kunst and (front from left) Cody Mathison, Emily Collyer, Moondara Mason, Dylan Mathison and Leila Kunst. Absent: Blake I'Anson. LEEROY TODD

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE Gympie junior touch grand finals ended the season with a thriller at Albert Park on Wednesday afternoon.

All three grand finals hung on a single point, which had supporters on the edges of their seats.

Pool A, 10 to 12-year-olds had St Pat's Lightning defeating Jones Hill 5-4.

Male player of the final was Zac Ward, and female player of the final was Moondara Mason.

The speedy Lightning squad was no match for Jones Hill.

After an extra-time defeat of Jones Hill 2, nothing was going to get in their way.

Go West 2 were victorious in Pool B, defeating St Pat's Thunder 4-3.

Male player of the final was Aiden Whiteman, and female player of the final went to Eon Fleming.

The excitement of the first two games did not escape the 8 to 9-year-olds final, which ended up going into extra time.

St Pat's were too strong for Team Spirit, winning 6-5.

The male player of the final was Elliott Nolan and female player of the final was Murraya Buckley.