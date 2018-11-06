GALLERY: Winners of the Mary Valley Fishing Classic

Photos View Photo Gallery

FISHING: As the Mary Valley Fishing Classic came to a close, there is plenty of excitement for next years event.

There are plenty of positives for the future despite the numbers not hitting the mark of before the 2017 closure.

"We did not hit that 125 mark but we did have plenty of new faces that haven't fished with us before which we are happy about,” Committee chairman Glenn Williams said.

"We are hoping next year it will gain momentum again and hopefully achieve our previous targets.”