GALLERY: Winners of Gympie's raciest sport

SPEEDWAY: The Gympie Saloon Car Club topped off its great season with a trophy presentation night on Saturday, June 30.

Gympie's finest drivers gathered for the night to celebrate their victories on the Gympie circuit with a fine array of trophies.

Street stock driver Ryan Kahler was dubbed club champion for the season and will be looking to back up again when the Gympie Speedway is back in action in September.

For the first time in the night's history, there was a tie for top spot in the Production Sedans Season Point Score Award.

Chris Pagel and Dan Henshaw shared the highest honour, with Doug Rigby third.

Tim Weir was too strong in his category, winning the National 4s Season Point Score Award.

It was tough competition for the Street Stock Season Point Score Award, with David Priddy, Jayden Snell and Ryan Kahler all in contention.

Kahler proved too strong and took home the prize.

Ardie Jonic took out the Junior Sedan Season Point Score Award after a great season.

The Most Improved Driver Award was won by street stock driver Brent Poole, while production sedan driver Rick Hazlegrove took home the Encouragement Award.

The car club presented special appreciation plaques to Corbet's Group (naming rights sponsor of the race track), Radio Zinc, Gympie Times, Ellerfield Financial Planning, Coolum Beach Getaway Resort, Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Gympie Oil, Gas and Battery, Mr Click, Revhead Productions, Noel and Margaret Geritz, Trevor and Leslie Rachow, Gary Brennan, Bill Fallon and Brad Snelgar.

Gympie Speedway is well into planning another bumper season, which will be revving up in September.