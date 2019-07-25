GALLERY: Winners, glamour of first Gympie Du Rietz Awards

The major winner of $6000 prize awarded in Gympie on Wednesday night was artist Helena Jackson-Lloyd.

A CROWD of about 100 awaited while the winners were announced Wednesday night in the inaugural Du Rietz Art Awards at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The gallery received 184 individual artworks from

Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Hong Kong and 58 local artists.

Coolum artist Helena Jackson-Lloyd took out the major 2D Award of $6000 with her work called Mack in the Yard, an oil and mixed media painting.

Judges commented this artwork was a dynamic composition with a great sense of shape and form with a variety of painterly effects that did not lose sight of the subject.

An excited Helena spoke about starting to paint trucks when she moved into her new studio which overlooks a truck yard in an industrial estate.

The major 3D Award of $3000 was awarded to local artist Meaghan Shelton with her sculpture titled Diving Helmet and Overlay with the judges commenting that this two-part work was "so strong in its fragility”.

The Bendigo Bank Locals Award of $3000 was awarded to accomplished artist Kym Barrett with her painting entitled Wrapped 1.

Judges commented that this was a "quiet” work that rewarded contemplation and used impressive layering and textural treatment of paint and wax media.

There were several Sub Awards given as part of the Du Rietz Art Awards.

The Roy Skinner Works on Paper Award, sponsored by Anne Skinner, went to Jane Grealy with her meticulous drawing titled Maria's Garden: Spring Beans and the Byran Moore Memorial Ceramic Award went to Sunshine Coast artist Denis Forshaw with his beautiful, uplifting satin patina vessel titled Coral Connections.

The Locals Encouragement Award went to Kerrie Atkins with her miniature painting titled Hut in the Woods with the judges commenting that this work was a "clever, delicate, well-painted design that shows depth and distance.

The Ceramic Encouragement Award went to Kerrie Browning for her tiny sculptural piece titled Social Souvenirs with judges commenting that this was a very "bold piece that impresses by its fine detail and depth of theme”.

The Du Rietz Art Awards honour the architect Hugo Du Rietz who designed the beautiful School of Arts building in which the Gallery is housed in 1904, when Gympie was in the midst of the Gold Rush.

The exhibition is on show until August 23.