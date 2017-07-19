GALLERY: Whale carcass spotted off coast of Fraser Island

Sharks have been snapped surrounding the carcass of a whale off the coast of Fraser Island.

The carcass is believed to have been there for some time and is not that of the whale seen entangled in rope on Tuesday.

It was discovered by a fisherman north of Platypus Bay on Tuesday, with a number of sharks surrounding the body.

Pacific Whale Foundation captain Scott Whitcombe said the number of sharks was concerning for the welfare of the entangled whale.

"It's not the same whale as yesterday, of course, but the sharks definitely won't help in the current situation," Mr Whitcombe said.

"It's concerning to see."

Wildlife officers are currently assessing the situation of the entangled whale.