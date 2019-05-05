Menu
Warbirds Tin Can Bay Model Flying Club meet at Tin Can Bay, Sunday, May 5, 2019. A close-up of Michael Lew's P61 Black Widow model aeroplane.
GALLERY: Warbirds fly over Tin Can Bay

by Donna Jones
5th May 2019 7:00 PM
YOUNG and old went along to the Warbirds event at Flying Fish Rd at Tin Can Bay on Sunday.

Around a hundred people went along where the clear blue skies and very light breeze made flying conditions almost ideal.

The two day event didn't see much action Saturday, due to an almost persistant rain, but Sunday's bright, clear weather had the pilots clambering to get their aircraft into the skies.

One of the highlights of the day was when Aaron Garle, from Ipswich, got his family's super constellation quad engine Qantas commercial plane replica into the air.

The model was first started by Aaron's granddad, Jerry Garle, in 1972.

After a couple of years, Aaron's dad, Dave Garle, took over the project and a couple of years back Aaron came onboard.

Finally, the plane that had taken three generations and 46 years to build, had its maiden voyage in December of last year.

All three generations were there Sunday to witness the impressive scale model in full flight.

The Tin Can Bay Model Flying Club has another event similar to Warbirds on its calendar, set down for early in November.

