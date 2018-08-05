GALLERY: U15 Gladiators show defensive strength in 2-1 win

FOOTBALL: Even with the strongest defence in the competition, it was going to be a tough battle for the Gympie United Gladiators U15s when midfielder Ethan Dickenson was sent off in the second half.

But with some desperate football the squad was able to defeat Caloundra 2-1 in one of their toughest games all season.

The second half saw at least five yellow cards and one red card (Dickenson), with one parent claiming "I have never seen so many yellow cards in a game”.

Captain Flynn McDermott said discipline and accountability would be important for victory next week.

"We just have to stop back chatting to the ref and just play the game,” McDermott said.

Having just nine players on the field left a hole in their defence, but the Gladiators lived up to their name and prevented the threatening Caloundra attack.

Flynn had to move from his usual centreback position to support the embattled midfield.

"I was midfield in the second half, which meant we only had one defensive midfielder and one attacking midfielder,” he said.

"Since Ethan went off, Caloundra just started coming through. The backline went strong and we just kept kicking the ball out.”

Despite a scoreless second half, Gladiators goalkeeper Ryan Meyers gave the crowd plenty to cheer about.

A Caloundra striker found some room and looked sure to score, but Meyers leapt into the air, deflected the shot and kept the Gladiators hopes alive.

"Everyone has a key role to play, I just did mine. I just did what I had to do and kept my team in it,” Meyers said.

"I was pretty happy with it, good save.”

With Caloundra down by a goal, Meyers was expecting an onslaught by the opposition.

"I was expecting a few break throughs (sic) but thanks to the other Ryan (Ryan Nelson) for stopping that,” Meyers said.

"When they had their break through I was ready to do my part.

"When a player breaks through and I see the ball I panic but I also think 'I have to stop this'.”

Like every keeper, Meyers said he took every conceded goal personally.

"They say it is just a game, but a keeper knows that it was their fault that it went in,” Meyers said.

"Everyone says it is just a game but the keeper knows that he should have stopped it and will feel awful.

"The keeper usually cares about the team the most and they don't get the respect and recognition for what they do.”

The unusually hot match conditions meant the Gladiators had to find more strength, and assistant coach Luke Wheeler said his side dug deeper to win.

"With our training we have been working on conditioning and we can go that extra yard if we have to, because the boys are really fit,” he said.

"When we play short they always find another level and work hard for each other. Once we lost Ethan, they went up another level. I am just so proud of them, they just work so hard together and have a lot of pride for each other.”

The Gladiators next game will be against fourth placed Coolum FC at One Mile Oval on Wednesday, August 8 at 6pm.