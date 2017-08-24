26°
GALLERY: Tuning is over, Muster's ready to play

scott kovacevic
| 24th Aug 2017 6:05 PM

THE Gympie Muster is underway for 2017, and our photographers are on site to catch all the magic.

Was your picture snapped amid the fun?

Gympie Times

Topics:  gallery gympie muster gympiemuster2017 muster whatson

Musician Chad Morgan has a long history with the Gympie festival.

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

STAR POWER: Jessica Mauboy is set to rock Main Stage of Saturday night.

Check out who's appearing on main stage and in the Crow Bar

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

The station will be visible at 6.36pm tonight

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Chad Morgan, The Sheik of Scrubby Creek, will play Main Stage at 4pm today.

You don't have to love country music, but it helps

Graeme Connors will perform on Main Stage at the Gympie Muster on Friday night.

It's one of the most amazing events in music

MUSICAL MAGIC: Bill Chambers will be taking to the stage at the Royal Hotel tomorrow night.

Action not limited to Mary St at the Pre Muster Party

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

