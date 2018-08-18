GALLERY: Top gong for Gympie's $1M dollar property

IT'S a mansion fit for a king in the Gympie Region, recently taking out the top gong in the Master Builders awards last week.

The five bedroom property on Lagoon Pocket Road won the Individual Homes upto $950,000 in the Sunshine Coast.

New home at Lagoon Pocket win Master Builders award Allen Schutt. Renee Albrecht

Owner Allen Schutt recently made the lifestyle change from St George two years ago.

Mr Schutt only moved into his house at the end of May after seven months of intensive designing by KJ Homes and Cooloola Drafting.

"I decided to move here because I was sick of the drought and I thought it would be good to let the kids have a go so I sold my property and moved here,” he said.

"The climate here is good, I was either going to move closer to the beach but I knew after six months I'd not like it, and I knew I wanted to keep the cows.

"My main criteria for moving to Lagoon Pocket was I wanted to go somewhere where it wasn't too hot, wasn't too cold and where it rained.

Newly built home at Lagoon Pocket with incredible views. Renee Albrecht

Mr Schutt envisioned how his property would turn out.

"I've always liked federation style planning, I love verandahs and I like open plan inside,” he said.

"The draftsman in town was very helpful, I just told him what I had in mind and tried to put it on paper and he'd go and do it.

"He would say 'what do you think of that' and this is how it all turned out, it's just amazing.”

Lagoon Pocket owner Allen Schutt at the front of his house. Renee Albrecht

At almost 70-years of age, Mr Schutt is still working and has no plans to retire.

"I still sell bulls, I'm taking some bulls to Rockhampton in October,” he said.

"I can't stop, I think when you've been on land all of your life, you can't really stop, it's bred into me.”

It was only last week Mr Schutt found out his property had won in the Master Builders awards.

"I was lucky I had one of my sons living in Gympie, he had two houses on the same property so whilst my house was getting done up, I was staying at his house,” he said.

"The draftsman thought it was a really good design and asked me whether or not we should put it into the awards and I thought why not”?

Allen Schutt's bathroom. Renee Albrecht

The Master Builder awards covered the Sunshine Coast with winners announced last week.

Mr Schutt said living in Lagoon Pocket is great as it brings back memories of living in the country.

"The unique thing about this house is that it still makes me feel like I still live on the land,” he said.

"It's a nice block of country, its got the river and is quite undulating.

"When I was in St George I had 10,000ha of flat ground and not a stone on it, whereas here it's just perfect.

"The other unique thing about this property is that no can build out here, I own all the roads, so it's nice and relaxing.”

Lagoon Pocket owner Allen Schutt in front of his winning house. Renee Albrecht

Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards recognise members at the forefront of building innovation and quality craftsmanship, and promotes excellence.