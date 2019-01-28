Menu
TRUE BLUE TIARO: Nate Coates with the winning toad 'Croaked It' after the toad races at the Tiaro Australia Day celebrations.
TRUE BLUE TIARO: Nate Coates with the winning toad 'Croaked It' after the toad races at the Tiaro Australia Day celebrations. Blake Antrobus
News

GALLERY: Day of toads, pies for Tiaro's Aussie celebrations

27th Jan 2019 5:00 PM
NATE Coates didn't imagine he had picked a winner when he bet on 'Croaked It' at the Tiaro toad races.

But the Fraser Coast boy watched in amazement as his lucky selection hopped to victory in one of the long-standing Australia Day traditions in the rural Fraser Coast town.

Pie eating contests, cow pat throwing and egg hurling competitions dominated the day's highlights as residents kicked back for a day under the sun at the Royal Hotel and Tiaro Memorial Park.

The ladies also showed off their skills at the lamington eating contest where they had to polish off a lamington hands-free in front of onlookers.

Hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and Surrounds, the proceeds of the toad races were donated to local charity.

Dozens of families from all over the region joined in the celebrations.

The Lions Club of Tiaro and District hosted traditional games up at the Recreation grounds, including seven-a-side cricket and beach volleyball.

