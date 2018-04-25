Menu
Emily Bonney pays her respects at Gympie's ANZAC Day dawn service, 2018.
Renee Albrecht
News

GALLERY: Thousands pay respect at Gympie dawn service

Frances Klein
by
25th Apr 2018 10:21 AM

A 5000-strong crowd turned out at Gympie's ANZAC Day Dawn Service this morning to commemorate our fallen soldiers and those who have served and continue to serve.

Gympie residents gathered before sunrise to watch veterans, students and dignitaries march to Memorial Park where the touching service took place in front of the town's Memorial Gates.

Addressing the crowd, Gympie RSL sub branch president Peter Maddocks paid tribute to soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We honour the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we remain free.”

Mayor Mick Curran echoed his sentiments:

"That day at Gallipoli the Anzac spirit was born and is now part of our national identity,” Mr Curran said.

"I'm proud to say the Anzac spirit lives on in the Australian culture.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
anzac day 2018 dawn service gympie region memorial service
Gympie Times

