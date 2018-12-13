GALLERY: Thousands of people attend Mary Christmas event

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Amy Fenton, Hudson Fenton, Kate Allen, Jack Allen, Jaimi Kyte and Levi Kyte at the Mary Christmas event last night.

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Amy Fenton, Hudson Fenton, Kate Allen, Jack Allen, Jaimi Kyte and Levi Kyte at the Mary Christmas event last night. Troy Jegers

THOUSANDS of party goers converged on the Mary Christmas event last night full of festive spirit.

Horse and cart rides, buskers, roving carollers and the Choo Choo train were some of the main attractions, while the Gympie Historical Car Club showed off their prized vintage classic cars before Santa Claus himself made a visit.

A host of new features entertained the including a petting zoo for the kids and a Mary Valley Rattler-related grand prize for two lucky local shoppers.

Bella Casa owner and spokesman for Mary Street traders Tony Goodman said he was impressed with the turn-out.

"I'm thankful that a wonderful crowd turned up,” Mr Goodman said.

"Going on past events it looked to be thousands and from the observations last night with people and traders.”

See if our photographer snapped your picture below.