GALLERY: Thousands join Easter Mary-ment in Gympie

FUNNY BUNNIES: Donna Reardon and Penelope Davy get into the spirit of the evening.

THOUSANDS gathered under the clear autumn skies Wednesday night as Easter on Mary took over Gympie's CBD.

From Easter bonnet competitions and street dining to the first Mary St performance of the Sound Council, event founder Tony Goodman said the night was a "roaring success” for the region.

"What a glorious night,” he said, saying the weather could not have been more perfect for Wednesday night's festivities.

"All the ducks lined up (for it).”

Mr Goodman said retailers he spoke with said the crowd on the night numbered between 4000 and 5000.

Especially popular on the night was the horse and cart which for this year's event which - with Smithfield St closed - took customers on a 1.7km round trip.

In the Easter bonnet competition Lilly Politanski claimed first prize in the junior division, while Penelope Davy and Donna Reardon took out top spot for the adults.