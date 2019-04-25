Menu
LEST WE FORGET: Gympie Anzac day Normanby Hill - Harrison Brunjes and Adrian Booth at this morning's dawn service.
News

GALLERY: Thousands attend Gympie Dawn Service

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Apr 2019 10:38 AM
THOUSANDS packed Memorial Lane and Normanby Hill to attend this year's Gympie Anzac Day Dawn Services.

Local veterans, cadets, community leaders and residents stood united in sombre, respectful silence as the eternal flame, lit last night by the family of fallen Gympie soldier Ash Birt, flickered overhead.

Stay tuned as we continue covering Anzac Day services around the Gympie region, from Tin Can Bay to Imbil and back to Gympie again for the annual Anzac Day March.

FULL STORY HERE

Gympie Times

