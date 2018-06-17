Menu
Jaxson Rendell is ready to take to the track at Gympie at the BMX racing on Sunday. DONNA JONES
GALLERY: There was plenty of action at Cooloola BMX

by Donna Jones
17th Jun 2018 3:00 PM
ALTHOUGH there were less competitors than expected, the 15 entrants and their loyal support crews were large on effort at the Cooloola BMX meet on Sunday.

Did our photographer snap you?

