Gallery: The best Grand Final photos

A SEA of yellow and black flooded into Richmond's Punt Road heartland on Sturday morning, roaring for a Tigers' victory.
More than 13,000 fans gathered on the oval, to cheer on their mighty Tiges.
For Bundoora's Luke Yendall, 35, who wears his love for his club not just on his sleeve but inked on his skin, the "Holy Grail" of Punt Road is the only place to watch Richmond in a grand final.
"Here with the real people, you get a great atmosphere, it's the best place to be, and especially with the family," he said.
For Danny Campbell, who flew from Townsville for the game, dressing up was part of the fun.
Who was he styled by?
"My teenage daughter of course."
As the pre-game entertainment kicked off at MCG, the punters start singing and swaying in time with the music.
"It's going to be a great day," saids "died-in-the-wool" supporter Rob Prowd, 65, from "the Paris-end" of Box Hill.
He was here in 2017, "when there wasn't dry eye on the oval."
"This time will be just as exciting," he saids.
"Maybe not as emotional as last time, but just as exciting."
Here are the best photographs, capturing the pre-game excitement and the ferocity of the contest.