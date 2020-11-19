GALLERY: Stunning photos of Gympie’s biggest high school formal

THE main entrance to James Nash was a sea of proud parents and excited friends and extended family on Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of people lined Myall Street to witness all the glamour, creativity and style of the graduating class of 2020 as they arrived for their school formal.

COVID-19 restrictions were in place but it was hard to hold back the enthusiasm of the appreciative crowd, and the young graduates all looked absolutely outstanding and, for some, even unrecognisable.

Congratulations to them all.

Check out our massive gallery of student arrivals below.