Nolan Muster Cup Day Fashion on the field - Contemporary winner Helen Strong, contemporary runner-up Verelle O'Shanesy, best headwear Anna Hobbs-Pukallus, classic runner-up Jenny Bryant and classic winner Kellie Mahlstedt. Troy Jegers

THE Fashions on the Field was a huge success at the weekend with Kellie Mahlstedt taking out the classic category, with Jenny Bryant - the runner up.

Helen Strong won contemporary with Verelle O'Shanesy runner-up and Anna Hobbs-Pukallus won best headwear.

Lon Gray won the Best Dressed Gentleman, with Matthew Turl the runner-up.

Matthew and Taryn Turl won the Most Stylish Couple, with Maddie Rice and Ciaran Harten the runner-up.