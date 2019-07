Fashion on the field- (from left) Contemporary winner Rebecca Jane, contemporary runner-up Renee Priem, best headwear Rachael Murray, classic runner-up Laura Tacey and classic winner Kellie Mahlstedt.

Fashion on the field- (from left) Contemporary winner Rebecca Jane, contemporary runner-up Renee Priem, best headwear Rachael Murray, classic runner-up Laura Tacey and classic winner Kellie Mahlstedt. Troy Jegers

THE Fashions on the Field was a huge success at the weekend with Kellie Mahlstedt taking out the classic category, with Laura Tacey - the runner up.

Contemporary winner was Rebecca Jane and runner-up Renee Priem.

Rachael Murray won the Best Headwear.