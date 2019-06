FASHIONS ON THE FIELD: Helen Strong (winner classic), Glenda Newick, Eliza Ike, Rachael Murray (Best Headwear and winner of contemporary), Nicky Smillie, Rebecca Jane (runner up classic), Jerelle O'Shanesy, Kikki Watt (runner up contemporary), Kellie Mahlstedt.

THE Fashions on the Field was a huge success at the weekend with Helen Strong taking out the classic category, with Rebecca Jane - the runner up.

Rachael Murray won two categories, the Best Headwear and Contemporary with Kikki Watt the runner up in the contemporary.

Lon Gray won the Best Dressed Gentleman, with Ross Newick the runner up.

Glenda and Ross Newick won the Most Stylish Couple, with Kellie Mahlstede and Lon Gray the runner-up.